Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, New York, Port Authority, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will start fining travelers who don’t wear a mask or face covering.

Starting Nov. 2, anyone who refuses to wear a mask or face covering could face a $50 fine.

RELATED STORY: Hoboken Lawmakers Consider Fine Of Up $1,000 For Indoor House Parties

Face coverings are required at Port Authority facilities, including airport terminals, train stations and bus terminals to help protect fellow passengers and employees from the spread of COVID-19.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply