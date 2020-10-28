NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Voting is a central element of a working democracy.

A trip to the polls for a centenarian is more of a challenge but also more of an inspiration.

This isn’t the first time Queens resident Anna Belfield has made her way to the polls.

“It’s important to vote to help bring this nation as one,” she told CBS2’s Steve Overmyer.

At the age of 101, she’s voted for president 16 times and is still raring to go.

“Feeling good that I’m here to vote,” she said. “To cast my vote, I’m just hoping that my vote will make a difference and be counted and to make our voices heard.”

It may have been raining outside, but her presence made the day a little brighter.

Belfield has voted in every election over the past 72 years. The first president she voted for was Harry Truman in 1948.

“At that time, I don’t think the pressure was on people as it is now,” she said.

Once inside, she verified her identity on a smart pad before her big moment.

Elections are for the people. She believes not voting is disrespecting those who fought so hard to make days like this happen.

“All old, young should vote,” Belfield said. “Bring us together as one.”

People inside the polling location clapped and cheered as she cast her ballot.

“I changed the world,” Belfield said. “It felt good. It felt like I was somebody. It just made me feel so good. Now I know I am somebody.”

Belfield says she’s always stressed to her kids the value of voting and education. Even today at the age of 101, she says she’s still learning.

She also says the first time she voted in the ’40s, she did it to make her father and mother proud. Now she says she’s doing it to make her children and grandchildren proud.

