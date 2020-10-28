Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Polling sites opened for early voting at noon Wednesday in New York City.

As people brace to wait on long lines, Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for an overhaul of the city’s Board of Elections.

Lines snaked around the block Tuesday in Park Slope, and the scene was echoed at polling places across the city.

De Blasio wants the State Legislature to pass a bill he says would make the board more professional and empower the executive director.

He said the Board of Elections should be bipartisan and functional, and he wants a constitutional amendment to fundamentally change it. In the meantime, he said the BOE should make more changes for the weekend.

“There’s still time to increase the hours for early voting further, to get more machines over to the poll sites, to get more workers over there,” the mayor said Wednesday.

Polls close at 6 p.m. Wednesday and will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

