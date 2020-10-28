Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into New Jersey’s state-run veterans homes.

The probe cites a lack of cooperation with an earlier investigation, as well as concerns over the quality of care at the facilities.

New Jersey officials estimate that 190 residents at veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park have died of COVID-19, representing roughly a third of their population at the start of the pandemic.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy‘s office suggested the investigation is politically motivated, and says the state has followed CDC guidance since the beginning of the pandemic.

