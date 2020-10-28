TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a civil rights investigation into New Jersey’s state-run veterans homes.
The probe cites a lack of cooperation with an earlier investigation, as well as concerns over the quality of care at the facilities.
New Jersey officials estimate that 190 residents at veterans homes in Paramus and Menlo Park have died of COVID-19, representing roughly a third of their population at the start of the pandemic.
In a statement, Gov. Phil Murphy‘s office suggested the investigation is politically motivated, and says the state has followed CDC guidance since the beginning of the pandemic.
More From CBS New York:
- Caught On Camera: DOT Worker Forced To Jump On Hood Of Vehicle While Directing Traffic On Palisades Parkway
- 12 Arrested In New Jersey Child Predator Sting
- NYC Board Of Elections Extends Early Voting Hours As Long Lines Continue To Form Outside Polling Locations
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.