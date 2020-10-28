NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio is taking steps to help small businesses struggling during the pandemic.
On Wednesday morning, he introduced a new “Open Storefronts” program.
Businesses will be able to use sidewalks in front of their storefronts or, in some cases, the curb lane of the street.
The city says 70% of retailers’ business comes this time of year, and it’s an effort to make the stores more accessible.
“We’re giving them the opportunity to get out in front of their stores and also engage their customers, do transactions right in front of the store and also allow them to free up some space inside to keep it safe and keep the traffic moving, as we need to,” Small Business Services Commissioner Jonnel Doris said.
The program goes into effect Friday and is set to run through Dec. 31.
Click here for more information about how to apply.
