Some light rain will push through the area this morning with breaks of sun into the afternoon. Temps will be running slightly warmer than yesterday with highs in the low 60s.
Clouds will increase tonight with some rain developing overnight to our south and west.
Rain (remnants of Zeta) will overspread the area tomorrow morning and remain fairly steady through the day; periods of heavier rain are likely into the afternoon and evening, especially south. It will be chilly, too, with temperatures likely falling off slightly through the day… just the mid to low 50s.
The rain will keep up into tomorrow night as Zeta makes its pass to our south; some snow will try to mix in well N&W overnight. It will be gusty, too, especially along the coast.
Some rain, gusty winds will linger into the morning hours on Friday with, again, some snow getting pulled into our NW suburbs. It looks like the bulk of the moisture should be out of here by midday.