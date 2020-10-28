Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
Authorities Release Photo Of 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra With Sunroof They Say Is Linked To Person Of Interest
Police say a man tackled a 54-year-old woman from behind on the Greenway Trail in Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 22, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk Police have released new information after a woman was attacked in broad daylight last week while walking on a trail in Port Jefferson Station.

The victim, 54, was walking on Greenway Trail about a quarter of a mile from the entrance at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21. That’s when police say a man tackled her from behind, knocking her to the ground.

The suspect then put his hand over her mouth and “made comments that were sexual in nature,” Suffolk Police said.

Police say a person of interest in the incident was driving this Hyundai Elantra with a sunroof. (credit: Suffolk County Police)

The woman screamed, and another person on the trail approached them. That’s when the suspect took off.

Now police have released photos of a 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra with a sunroof they say a person of interest in the case was driving. They’re hoping someone might recognize it and have more information.

Anyone who does should call Suffolk County detectives at (631) 854-8652, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

