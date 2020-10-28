PORT JEFFERSON STATION, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) – Suffolk Police have released new information after a woman was attacked in broad daylight last week while walking on a trail in Port Jefferson Station.
The victim, 54, was walking on Greenway Trail about a quarter of a mile from the entrance at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 21. That’s when police say a man tackled her from behind, knocking her to the ground.
The suspect then put his hand over her mouth and “made comments that were sexual in nature,” Suffolk Police said.
MORE: Police Looking For Man Who Tackled Woman, Made Sexual Comments On Long Island Trail
The woman screamed, and another person on the trail approached them. That’s when the suspect took off.
Now police have released photos of a 2019-2020 Hyundai Elantra with a sunroof they say a person of interest in the case was driving. They’re hoping someone might recognize it and have more information.
Anyone who does should call Suffolk County detectives at (631) 854-8652, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.
