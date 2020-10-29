Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Crane, Local TV, Manhattan, Midtown, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dangling crane shut down several streets in Midtown on Thursday evening.

It happened in the area of West 57th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The FDNY received a report of debris falling from a building just after 6:40 p.m.

Citizen video shows large pieces of debris in the middle of the street.

The Department of Buildings says they are sending inspectors to the scene.

Video shows the crane spinning around.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area. Subway and bus service in the area was also disrupted due to the street closures.

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and CBSN New York for the latest on this developing story.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply