NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A dangling crane shut down several streets in Midtown on Thursday evening.
It happened in the area of West 57th Street and Sixth Avenue.
FDNY members are operating on scene of a crane incident at 111 W. 57th Street and 6th Avenue in Manhattan. There is no crane collapse – there was fallen debris. There are no injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/XybfWVjtil
— FDNY (@FDNY) October 30, 2020
The FDNY received a report of debris falling from a building just after 6:40 p.m.
Citizen video shows large pieces of debris in the middle of the street.
The Department of Buildings says they are sending inspectors to the scene.
Crane spinning in midtown @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/LQg95vpJ7I
— Alice Gainer (@GainerTV) October 29, 2020
Video shows the crane spinning around.
Please avoid the midtown west area while emergency teams respond to a report of debris falling from a building on West 57th St.
— NYCT Bus. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTBus) October 29, 2020
SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, and SIM33C buses are detoured while emergency teams respond to falling debris from a building on West 57th St between Sixth and Seventh Avenues.
SIM1C, SIM3C, SIM4C, and SIM33C buses will arrive and depart at East 57th St/Fifth Avenue.
— NYCT Bus. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTBus) October 29, 2020
F trains are bypassing 57 St in both directions because of an NYPD investigation in the area, https://t.co/J3PUkYSR8D
— NYCT Subway. Wear a Mask. (@NYCTSubway) October 29, 2020
Officials are urging the public to avoid the area. Subway and bus service in the area was also disrupted due to the street closures.
