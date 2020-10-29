Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:commuter alert, Jersey City, Local TV, New Jersey

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car and train collided early Thursday morning in Jersey City.

It happened around 2 a.m. near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Virginia Avenue.

The car’s front end and windshield appeared badly damaged. There was no word on any injuries.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

The train was reportedly empty at the time. The impact caused one train car to derail.

Light rail service has been suspended between Garfield and West Side Avenues, and bus service is being provided.

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply