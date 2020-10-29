Comments
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A car and train collided early Thursday morning in Jersey City.
It happened around 2 a.m. near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Virginia Avenue.
The car’s front end and windshield appeared badly damaged. There was no word on any injuries.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
- ‘When Will It End?’ Neighbors Saddened Over Deadly Shooting Of 17-Year-Old In Brooklyn
- NYC Health And Hospitals Preparing For Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations
The train was reportedly empty at the time. The impact caused one train car to derail.
Light rail service has been suspended between Garfield and West Side Avenues, and bus service is being provided.
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.