NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Carnegie Hall won’t reopen until the spring.

They announced Thursday that all performances and events are canceled through April 5.

The landmark concert hall has been closed since March 13.

RELATED STORY: New York City Ballet Cancels Winter, Spring Seasons

Digital events will continue.

Earlier this month, the New York City Ballet and the New York Philharmonic canceled their 2020-21 seasons due to the pandemic. The Broadway League also announced an extended closure.

