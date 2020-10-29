Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has issued a warning about growing hot spots.

More than 1,300 new cases have been reported since Wednesday.

The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 6.1%, the highest since June 1.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

A total of 30 towns across the state are now in the red zone.

Among them is the town of Windham, which has already rolled back to Phase 2.

“We’re going to allow anybody in the orange or the red towns to exercise the discretion to roll back to Phase 2,” Lamont said. “I think in terms of erring on the side of caution, allowing municipalities to do the right thing, just like what Windham has done, I think is important.”

Phase 2 rules include 50% occupancy for restaurants, nail and hair salons, and barbershops.

