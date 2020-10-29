HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has issued a warning about growing hot spots.
More than 1,300 new cases have been reported since Wednesday.
The state’s COVID-19 positivity rate is now at 6.1%, the highest since June 1.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
- Tri-State Coronavirus Travel Advisory Quarantine List
- Resources, Hotlines, Unemployment & Covering Bills
- Remote Learning Tools For Parents Teaching At Home
- CBS2’s Dr. Max Answers Your Health Questions
- What To Do If Someone Isn’t Social Distancing Or Wearing A Mask?
- Expert: Parents Be Mindful Of Children’s Stress After Months Of Isolation
- Chopper 2 Over Empty NYC Streets, Landmarks
- Complete Coronavirus Coverage
A total of 30 towns across the state are now in the red zone.
Among them is the town of Windham, which has already rolled back to Phase 2.
“We’re going to allow anybody in the orange or the red towns to exercise the discretion to roll back to Phase 2,” Lamont said. “I think in terms of erring on the side of caution, allowing municipalities to do the right thing, just like what Windham has done, I think is important.”
Phase 2 rules include 50% occupancy for restaurants, nail and hair salons, and barbershops.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
- Midtown Streets Shut Down Due To Falling Debris, DOB Says Crane Did Not Collapse
- Witnesses: Pregnant Woman Shot, Killed In Paterson, New Jersey
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.