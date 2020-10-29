NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Coronavirus cases are creeping up in New York City, prompting Mayor Bill de Blasio to urge New Yorkers to stay put this holiday season.
The daily number of people with suspected COVID-19 cases admitted to hospitals is 81. The seven day, rolling average of new reported cases is 532.
Mayor de Blasio said the seven day, rolling average of people testing positive is now 1.92% – high enough that he’s telling people to be vigilant and play it safe.
“People really should not travel for the holidays unless it’s absolutely necessary because, unfortunately, pretty much everywhere else is doing worse at fighting the coronavirus and, if you go some place else, the chance of bringing it back with you is high,” de Blasio said.
De Blasio is also urging people to avoid gathering this Halloween weekend.
