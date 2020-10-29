NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Drivers are dealing with dangerous conditions as the remnants of Zeta drench the Tri-State Area.
One driver in Newark, N.J. needed her car towed when it got stuck in deep floodwaters on McClellan Street near Runiak Avenue, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported Thursday.
“I turned my steering wheel, I put it in neutral and got out, pushed it as hard as I could… and then I just quickly put it in park because I couldn’t push any more,” said Melanie Hill of Kearny, N.J.
Police have since set up barriers to block off that section of McClellan St.
Layton reported seeing other drivers trying to drive through the barricaded section, but police stopped them.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
