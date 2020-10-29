NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Long lines at polling sites persist on day six of early voting in New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio is calling for changes, while the Board of Elections continued to ignore our questions, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Thursday.

Voters in Brownsville lined up early again, despite rainy weather. But, elected officials said early voting turnout is lower there than in other parts of the district.

Doors opened at Van Dyke Community Center at exactly 10 a.m. for voters – some arrived three hours early.

WEB EXTRA: Tri-State Area Voter Guide For Nov. 3 General Election

“The time doesn’t really matter. It goes by pretty fast. I just wanna vote and make a change,” said Irene Loftin.

“People who never voted before coming out to vote, and I’m very proud of that,” said Susan Simmons.

“This is the biggest turnout we had. What I had on day one is the amount of people I had in nine days of last year. That’s how serious it is,” said Khadijah Smith, coordinator for early voting at Van Dyke Community Center. “When you look at it, the amount of people that are out here now, that cuts down the amount of people that will be here on Nov. 3.”

MORE: De Blasio Calls For Board Of Elections Overhaul After Waiting In Long Early Voting Line

Still, officials said Brownsville’s early voter turnout is about 30% below the rest of the district.

Voters arrived as early as 6:15 a.m. for early voting at St. John’s Recreation Center in Crown Heights.

“Every time that I showed up, the lines was very, very long. All the way around the corner,” said Lovelle Mason.

🚨Expanded Early Voting Hours🚨 Polls are open longer this week! 10/30 7am to 5pm 10/31 7am to 5pm 11/1 7am to 4pm pic.twitter.com/DhBsCfIsdo — NYCBoardOfElections (@BOENYC) October 27, 2020

“It’s dreary, but the spirit is high. Everyone is calm and, they’re just waiting patiently,” said Sharon Davis.

Many in line had umbrellas. Some brought chairs.

Precious Wiggins, a Crown Heights voter, had no problem waiting in the rain, but said that’s not true for all.

“I only care about the seniors, as far as coming out and voting and having comfortable places for them to vote,” Wiggins said.

MORE: NYC Board Of Elections Extends Early Voting Hours As Long Lines Continue To Form Outside Polling Places

The line to vote for seniors and people with disabilities was down the block in East Flatbush on Wednesday.

“More ballot boxes and locations would definitely help,” said voter Kevin Metlin.

Mayor de Blasio, who does not control the Board of Elections, is calling for it to be restructured.

“Early voting is a blessing. It should be handled a lot better by the Board of Elections,” said the mayor.

Wednesday, day five, wrapped after more than 594,000 people checked in at the polls.

De Blasio said he will not be surprised if there are long lines on Election Day.

CBS2 repeatedly asked the Board of Elections, which extended early voting hours this weekend, for an interview, but did not get a response before this report.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.