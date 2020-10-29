Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Bill de Blasio, homeless shelters, Local TV, New York, Remote Learning

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Internet access remains a top concern for those living in homeless shelters across New York City.

Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed those concerns Thursday as more students need remote learning.

“We have to be there for these kids. We are going to rewire all of the shelters that have kids in them, period. We’ll have a timeline. I’m going to let our law department and our social services department speak to that. They will do that soon,” the mayor said.

RELATED STORY: Remote Learning A Struggle For Many NYC School Kids, But It’s Even More Problematic For Homeless Students

The Legal Aid Society says shelters need the internet now.

A spokesperson for the city says its goal is to have all sites completed by summer 2021.

In the meantime, the mayor says that any child without service in a shelter will be addressed immediately.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply