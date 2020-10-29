NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Internet access remains a top concern for those living in homeless shelters across New York City.
Mayor Bill de Blasio addressed those concerns Thursday as more students need remote learning.
“We have to be there for these kids. We are going to rewire all of the shelters that have kids in them, period. We’ll have a timeline. I’m going to let our law department and our social services department speak to that. They will do that soon,” the mayor said.
RELATED STORY: Remote Learning A Struggle For Many NYC School Kids, But It’s Even More Problematic For Homeless Students
The Legal Aid Society says shelters need the internet now.
A spokesperson for the city says its goal is to have all sites completed by summer 2021.
In the meantime, the mayor says that any child without service in a shelter will be addressed immediately.
