By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
The remnants of Zeta have pushed offshore and are whipping in the northeast winds overnight. The rain is still falling lightly, but we will catch a nice lull before another stronger batch of precip arrives in the early morning hours.
As this second round of weather persists, the system pulls down even colder air, and some mixed precip and wet snow may make their way down to some coastal communities. North and west of NYC, but southern Connecticut could see a light coat as well.
The storm then clears out and it’s all about the cold air!
Waking up Halloween morning: 20s, and 30s! This has prompted freeze alerts across the area for temps around 32 degrees.
Bundle up for Halloween!
