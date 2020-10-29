Rain will overspread the area this morning with heavier bouts of rain this afternoon. As far as temperatures go, they’ll actually fall off slightly through the day… only around 50 by day’s end.
Periods of moderate to heavy rain will linger into early this evening with lighter rain expected the second half of the evening into the overnight hours. A little snow will try to mix in well N&W (Sullivan, Ulster, Dutchess) overnight.
For early tomorrow morning, we’ll see periods of light to moderate rain across much of the area with snow mainly confined to Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess… maybe parts of Sussex, Orange, Putnam. Snow will sag into more of our NW suburbs the remainder of the morning while rain continues around the city/S&E. Everything should come to an end by midday/early afternoon.
Saturday/Halloween will be the coldest one in recent memory, but sunshine will dominate through the day. Wake-up temperatures that day will be in the 30s (20s inland) with highs only in the mid and upper 40s.