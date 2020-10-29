NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For the first time in department history, a woman has been named the NYPD‘s Chief of Patrol.
Commissioner Dermot Shea made the announcement Thursday.
WATCH: NYPD Commissioner Announces New Chief Of Patrol Juanita Holmes
Chief Juanita Holmes is taking over the job and spoke about her new role.
“As chief of collaborative policing and in every role I think I’ve played in this department, equality, fairness and transparency have always been at the very heart of what I do,” she said. “As chief of patrol, this is how I will lead every day.”
RELATED: Mayor Says Suggestion His Micromanaging Led To NYPD’s Chief Of Patrol Fausto Pichardo’s Resignation ‘Not Accurate’
Holmes is the highest ranking African-American woman in NYPD history. She has 16 immediate family members who also serve in the department.
The Police Benevolent Association supported her promotion in a statement.
“Chief Holmes’ entire family embodies the NYPD’s proudest traditions, so she understands better than anybody how our work and traditions are being undermined and attacked. New York City police officers desperately need competent leaders like Chief Holmes who can effectively push back against the politicians, empower us to do our job and help us to stop this city’s backward slide,” PBA President Pat Lynch wrote. “That is the challenge facing Chief Holmes – we give her our support as she takes it on.”
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
- Brooklyn Teen Derek Tiucios Shot To Death Just Days After Celebrating His 17th Birthday
- NYC Health And Hospitals Preparing For Possible Second Wave Of COVID-19 Hospitalizations
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.