PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New restrictions begin Thursday in Paterson, New Jersey to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Mayor Andre Sayegh issued an executive order for bars, restaurants and grocery stores to close nightly at midnight.
Gas stations can stay open for gas only.
“This past weekend, we had an operation where we went into these nightclubs, bars, restaurants and what we witnessed was unacceptable,” the mayor said. “We saw large crowds congregating and we’ve seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.”
Paterson’s daily average of new cases has doubled in the last week to about 40.
The new restrictions will stay in effect until further notice.
