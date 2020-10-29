Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Business, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, New Jersey, Paterson

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — New restrictions begin Thursday in Paterson, New Jersey to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Mayor Andre Sayegh issued an executive order for bars, restaurants and grocery stores to close nightly at midnight.

Gas stations can stay open for gas only.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

“This past weekend, we had an operation where we went into these nightclubs, bars, restaurants and what we witnessed was unacceptable,” the mayor said. “We saw large crowds congregating and we’ve seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.”

Paterson’s daily average of new cases has doubled in the last week to about 40.

The new restrictions will stay in effect until further notice.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply