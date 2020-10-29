Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Paul Rudd surprised voters Thursday at the Barclays Center.

The movie star showed up to hand out cookies to people standing in line in the rain.

He thanked voters for “doing their part.”

The New Jersey native also took several photos with fans while wearing a mask and gloves.

