NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actor Paul Rudd surprised voters Thursday at the Barclays Center.
The movie star showed up to hand out cookies to people standing in line in the rain.
The weather outside is weather, but that didn't stop Paul Rudd from handing out cookies to early voters at @barclayscenter this morning 🗳🍪#MakeHistoryHere pic.twitter.com/8lVfBcqbjK
— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) October 29, 2020
He thanked voters for “doing their part.”
The New Jersey native also took several photos with fans while wearing a mask and gloves.
