PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A woman was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in New Jersey, and witnesses say the victim was pregnant.

It happened at an apartment complex on Christina Place in Paterson.

Neighbors told CBS2’s Dave Carlin the victim was young and about eight months pregnant.

Witnesses say the woman was in the complex’s parking lot when a red car pulled up and someone fired three shots, striking the woman.

The woman also has a young daughter, who witnessed the shooting.

“We heard a girl scream, ‘Help, help, help, I need help, I’ve been shot,’ so I had my aunt to call 911. So then I put on my clothes and my jacket and everything like that and I locked my door because I didn’t know, you know, what was going on and I have kids, so I told them ‘Don’t open the door’ and I went to go help the girl,” one witness said.

The witness says the victim’s daughter is about 6 or 7 years old.

“She was a good mom. She always came and went. She took care of her daughter. Very private,” she said.

Neighbors say the victim was talking after she was shot and may have identified her shooter, but police have not yet confirmed that information.

Police have gotten surveillance video from cameras in the area, but they have not yet shared it publicly.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.