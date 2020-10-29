NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a woman at a subway station on the Upper East Side.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. Monday at the Lexington Avenue and 96th Street station.
Police said the suspect sexually abused a 31-year-old woman as she walked up the stairs.
When the woman fought back, the suspect allegedly grabbed her by the hair, hit her in the face and threw her on the ground.
Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
