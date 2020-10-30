Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With Halloween coming up, Airbnb issued a warning to hosts and guests in New Jersey.

The company says parties are currently banned for all listings in the state.

Airbnb warned it may take legal action against any guests who violate those rules.

The company is also banning one-night reservations this weekend to discourage parties.

This comes as New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state has entered the “second wave” of the coronavirus pandemic. He says indoor gatherings are largely to blame for the surge.

