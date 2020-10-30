Comments
CROTON-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Westchester County is the place to be for Halloween weekend.
There are more than 7,000 illuminated jack-o’-lantern at the popular Croton-On-Hudson event.
While the pandemic didn’t stop it from going on, there are some changes this year.
Capacity is extremely limited, and everyone must wear a mask and social distance at all times.
