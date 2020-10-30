NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic is not stopping kids and families in the tri-state area from taking part in Halloween.

If you were wondering about Halloween this year, know it is not dead.

Homeowner Amanda Carilli, of Briarcliff Manor, set out decorations and lights in her front yard.

“We’re big Halloween people,” she told CBS2’s Cory James.

She said the pandemic was not going to spook her away from an annual tradition.

“Whether it was just people walking around, looking at our decorations from a distance, we were going to do something to kind of keep it normal,” Carilli said.

Normal for kids like little LJ, who has his costume picked out.

“A white ninja,” he said.

Kallie Edge, of Croton-On-Hudson, says her twin 11-year-old boys are planning to dress up as well.

As they prepared for Saturday’s fun-filled socially distanced night, she went out to get candy to set out for kids in the neighborhood.

“We used to just leave, like, a bowl out, but now we’ll put candies in bags,” Edge said.

What isn’t too different, at least by the look of it, is the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in the Hudson Valley.

Thousands of carved pumpkins illuminated the darkness of the night.

Some were original works while others captured the essence of Mona Lisa and the Statue of Liberty.

Thought capacity is limited to 67% because of COVID-19, hundreds of families came out to make memories.

“We come every year, so it’s like a Halloween tradition for us, and it’s so quiet, it’s extra nice,” said Matt Henrikson, of the Bronx.

For those planning to trick-or-treat, the CDC encourages you to keep six feet of distance, wear a face mask or costume mask with at least two or more layers of thick fabric for protection, and try to limit screaming.

