Comments
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island youth soccer coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female player.
Sean Johnsen, 35, of Valley Stream, is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.
Nassau County police say the sexual contact with the 16-year-old girl took place on two occasions in Westbury.
Johnsen faces arraignment Friday in Mineola.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: While Politicians Negotiate, Economic Damage Continues
- NYPD Searching For Suspect Allegedly Spotted Running From Scene After 17-Year-Old Derek Trucios Was Shot To Death In Brooklyn
- Police: Woman Sexually Abused, Then Physically Assaulted At Manhattan Subway Station
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.