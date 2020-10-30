Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island youth soccer coach is accused of having a sexual relationship with a female player.

Sean Johnsen, 35, of Valley Stream, is charged with two counts of third-degree rape and endangering the welfare of a child.

Nassau County police say the sexual contact with the 16-year-old girl took place on two occasions in Westbury.

Johnsen faces arraignment Friday in Mineola.

