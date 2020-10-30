Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a heroic save on subway tracks in Manhattan after a man became trapped Friday morning.

Citizen video shows two MTA workers rescue a man at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square Station in Greenwich Village.

It happened around 8 a.m.

There was a heroic save on subway tracks in Manhattan after a man became trapped on Oct. 30, 2020. (Credit: Citizen)

The MTA says a train operator managed to stop his train just in time, preventing what could have been a tragedy.

That operator and the conductor then helped bring the man to the platform.

It’s unclear how the victim ended up on the tracks.

