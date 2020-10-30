Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a heroic save on subway tracks in Manhattan after a man became trapped Friday morning.
Citizen video shows two MTA workers rescue a man at the West Fourth Street-Washington Square Station in Greenwich Village.
It happened around 8 a.m.
The MTA says a train operator managed to stop his train just in time, preventing what could have been a tragedy.
That operator and the conductor then helped bring the man to the platform.
It’s unclear how the victim ended up on the tracks.
