NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD says a man wanted for sexually assaulting two women in Manhattan is under arrest.

Now, police are asking any other victims to come forward.

The NYPD Special Victim Squad arrested 36-year-old Muhammad Wasim on Tuesday. He’s suspected of assaulting two women earlier this month.

The first incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 11.

Police said the 28-year-old victim hailed a yellow cab near Houston and Thompson Streets. Once inside, Wasim allegedly gave her alcohol, locked the doors and sexually assaulted her.

The second incident happened less than 10 days later around 4:30 a.m. Oct. 20.

Police said Wasim grabbed the 36-year-old victim from behind, threw her onto the ground and sexually assaulted her.

Anyone with information about Wasim or the attacks is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

