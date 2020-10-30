NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was traffic trouble for drivers going between Queens and Brooklyn after a crane hit a bridge Friday.
The construction crane hit the Marine Parkway Bridge around 9 a.m.
CBS2 has been told the crane broke free from a barge that was in the area for repair work.
#HappeningNow:
A crane broke free from a barge causing damage under the Marine Parkway bridge. #NYPD #ESU & #TBTA secured the roadway while #Harbor launches offered support for the working tugs & barge.
Expect residual traffic delays @NYPD63Pct @NYPD100Pct pic.twitter.com/zZnD3Y8O9A
— NYPD Special Ops (@NYPDSpecialops) October 30, 2020
NYPD’s harbor crew jumped into action, supporting the tugs and barge in the area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
