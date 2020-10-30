Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
Filed Under:Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was traffic trouble for drivers going between Queens and Brooklyn after a crane hit a bridge Friday.

The construction crane hit the Marine Parkway Bridge around 9 a.m.

CBS2 has been told the crane broke free from a barge that was in the area for repair work.

NYPD’s harbor crew jumped into action, supporting the tugs and barge in the area.

No injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.

