NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The de Blasio administration says it has concluded its legal review of the proposed sale of the New York Mets to hedge fund mogul Steve Cohen and says the sale can proceed.
“The New York City Law Department has completed its legal review of the proposed sale of the Mets. New York City does not object to the sale, and the Mets may proceed with the transaction,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement.
Major League Baseball owners are set to vote on the bid by Cohen.
Citi Field is actually on land owned by the city, and the lease agreement prevents the transfer of ownership to a felon, or a person who has controlled a felon.
MORE: Mets’ Sale To Steve Cohen Faces Last Hurdle As City Evaluates Ownership Change
While Steve Cohen has never been convicted, his former company was found to have engaged in insider trading, and one of his employees was convicted of a felony.
