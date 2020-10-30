TRENTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy says the second wave of the coronavirus has arrived in New Jersey.

As the weather gets colder, more people are moving their gatherings indoors despite warnings from state health officials who say it’s a direct link to the rising number of cases.

“My level of concern is high,” Murphy said.

That’s because New Jersey hasn’t seen daily case numbers over 2,000 since May, but Friday, the governor reported 2,089 new positive cases.

#COVID19 UPDATE: We’re reporting 2,089 new positive cases, pushing our cumulative total to 236,523. We haven’t seen daily case numbers in the 2000s since early May. Everyone needs to take this seriously. Wear a mask. Social distance. Wash your hands. pic.twitter.com/ab6sbBvHjo — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) October 30, 2020

The second wave is being linked to private indoor gatherings. The fear is that Halloween parties will lead to more.

As a deterrent, in Hoboken, Mayor Ravi Bhalla is pushing an ordinance that imposes up to a $1,000 fine if more than 25 people get together, but it didn’t pass in time for Halloween.

“This would have given us a real enforcement mechanism for the police department to crack down on a very real source of the spread of COVID in our community,” Bhalla said.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Even a small indoor gathering can have consequences. An animation posted by the Spanish-language newspaper El País shows how the virus can spread. If there are six people in a room and one person is contaminated, all six can be infected if they’re not wearing masks, even if they’re sitting at a distance, because tiny contagious particles exhaled by an infected person remain suspended in the air.

The risk of infection drops when the group uses face masks, shortens the length of the gathering by half and ventilates the space used, but that’s not happening, leading to thousands of new cases.

Some people may show up to a gathering wearing a mask, but then take it off to eat, drink and chat — similar to what you would do at a restaurant.

CBS2’s Meg Baker asked the governor if he’s rethinking indoor dining.

“The economic pain has been overwhelming, but as a health matter, the incremental approach I think has saved cases and lives. So I think we’re there for the time being. If we were to take step back, you’re shutting those restaurants down, which is something we absolutely do not want to do,” he said.

CORONAVIRUS: NY Health Dept. | NY Call 1-(888)-364-3065 | NYC Health Dept. | NYC Call 311, Text COVID to 692692 | NJ COVID-19 Info Hub | NJ Call 1-(800)-222-1222 or 211, Text NJCOVID to 898211 | CT Health Dept. | CT Call 211 | Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

But Murphy says if the numbers continue to rise, the idea of a statewide curfew is on the table. His biggest concern is Thanksgiving gatherings.

Officials are reminding people to wear masks, wash hands, social distance and answer calls from contact tracers so a full investigation can be completed.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.