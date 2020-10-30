HEWITT, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — It looked like a winter wonderland Friday in Passaic County, New Jersey.

CBS2’s John Elliott was in Hewitt, where there were about 3 inches of snow on the ground.

He said it was heavy, wet snow — perfect for making snowballs.

Elliott spoke with one man who recently opened a pizza shop in town.

“I’ve been trying to open this pizzeria for about a year now, and our first week, our first Friday we have snow,” he said, adding orders are still coming in.

In addition to snow, flooding was a concern in some parts of the state as heavy rain continued to fall.

Next up: A major drop in temperatures overnight.

