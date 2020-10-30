NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a new testing plan that will allow schools in coronavirus hot spots to open.

Faculty, students and staff will all be tested.

RELATED STORY: Mayor De Blasio Urging New Yorkers To Avoid Holiday Travel As Coronavirus Cases Tick Up In NYC

Following initial testing, at least 25% of each school’s population will be tested weekly until they are no longer red or orange zones.

Schools in yellow zones will have to test 20% of the population.

The positivity rate must be 2% or lower for New York City schools to be open and 3% outside the city.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported 514 new COVID-19 cases.

He says the city’s infection rate now stands at 1.57%.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.