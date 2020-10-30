NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Department of Motor Vehicles is warning drivers about a phishing scam involving fake text messages.

According to the DMV, the fake texts tell drivers they must update their contact information to comply with Real ID regulations and include a link to a fake DMV website.

The messages are meant to steal data or other personal information to commit identity theft or install malware onto the user’s device, according to the DMV, and users should not click the link.

The department released sample images of the phony text message and website:

The fake message says, “The Real ID requirement will soon be mandatory for all domestic travel. Update your mailing and contact information for expedited compliance with new ID regulations.”

Anyone who receives a text message like this should delete it right away.

According to the actual DMV website, travelers must have “Enhanced or Real ID” in order to board domestic flights after Oct. 1, 2021.

The New York State Office of Information Technology Services included these reminders in the DMV’s alert:

DO exercise caution with all communications you receive, including those that appear to be from a trusted entity. Inspect the sender’s information to confirm the message was generated from a legitimate source.

DO keep an eye out for telltale signs of phishing – poor spelling or grammar, the use of threats, the URL does not match that of the legitimate site. If the message does not feel right, chances ­are it is not.

DON’T click on links embedded in an unsolicited message from an unverified source.

DON’T send your personal information via text. Legitimate businesses will not ask users to send sensitive personal information through text message.

DON’T post sensitive information online. The less information you post, the less data you make available to a cybercriminal for use in developing a potential attack or scam.

