NEWARK, N.J. (CBSNewYork)Newark Symphony Hall has been approved for a $750,000 grant.

Money from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund will go to renovate and restore the 95-year-old landmark venue.

Newark Symphony Hall is one of New Jersey’s oldest and largest arts and entertainment venues.

The money will be applied to a 5-year, $40 million renovation slated to begin in early 2021.

