MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — As Halloween weekend arrives, one Long Island hospital is going all out for the tiniest trick-or-treaters.

The newborn intensive care unit has a unique look this Halloween at NYU Winthrop Hospital.

“I just want to keep some normalcy in this crazy year,” Dix Hills father Dave Hecht told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan.

His tiny daughter, Juliana, is decked out as Baby Yoda.

The hospital nursery turns festive while providing around-the-clock care for premature infants.

“It’s very emotional,” Queens mother Jodyann Cole said.

Her son, Carter, dressed in Batman gear, is four weeks old.

“When he was born, he definitely couldn’t fit into this outfit. He was born at 2 pounds, 2 ounces,” Cole said. “Just to have this moment is really special.”

“The NICU in general is a very stressful time for any family and especially during the pandemic,” NYU Winthrop RN Megan Belger said.

The costume tradition there was almost called off due to the harrowing changes brought about by COVID-19, but there are no positive cases on the unit.

“The NICU is a very difficult moment for some parents and for the babies. It’s like a journey,” Dr. Caterina Tiozzo, with NYU Winthrop Hospital, said.

The preemies will celebrate Halloween here, then the elections. Moms and dads hope to bring their cherished little ones home for Thanksgiving.

“It’s definitely going to be good stories when they get older, tell them what was going on in 2020, the year they were born,” Babylon mother Lisa Cohen said.

Cohen has twin candy corns.

Ariana Quezeda is dressed as a giraffe.

“It’s been a ride, but you have to make the best out of every situation,” her mom said.

Kaylee Wagner is a pink cupcake.

“It’s her first Halloween. This is not how we planned to spend it, but it brings me joy to see that she can dress up in a costume and she can still give out candy,” Merrick mother Christina Wagner said.

Candy, the best care and love.

The doctors say the longest stays in the neonatal unit are three to four months. Most of these tiny Halloween babies have wonderful happy prognoses.

