NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child and a woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Queens on Friday.

It happened at the intersection of 164th Street and Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica.

The NYPD says an SUV lost control and jumped the curb, hitting the pedestrians.

The victims, a 54-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl, were taken to a local hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

CBS2 has been told the driver remained at the scene.

The NYPD is now trying to determine what caused the crash.

