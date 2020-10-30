NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have identified the man who was killed after being set on fire in the middle of the street in East Flatbush.

According to the NYPD, it happened at 9:23 p.m. on September 16 at the intersection of Schenectady Avenue and Rutland Road.

Police officers spotted a man on fire and grabbed a fire extinguisher to douse the flames.

The victim, identified as 46-year-old Patrick Winkler, was rushed to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center. He passed away there a little more than a month later, on Oct. 19.

According to police, Winkler got into an argument with another man, who used an accelerant to set Winkler on fire.

So far there have been no arrests. The investigation continues.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

