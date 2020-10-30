NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot.
The couple got married over the weekend in a small ceremony, which they say followed pandemic guidelines.
Meals on Wheels America broke the news in an Instagram post Thursday.
We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.
It shows the words “Jost married” over an image of the Staten Island Ferry.
The couple is asking fans to support Meals on Wheels, which helps deliver food to seniors.
