Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Celebrities, Colin Jost, Entertainment, Local TV, New York, Scarlett Johansson, Staten Island Ferry

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot.

The couple got married over the weekend in a small ceremony, which they say followed pandemic guidelines.

Meals on Wheels America broke the news in an Instagram post Thursday.

It shows the words “Jost married” over an image of the Staten Island Ferry.

The couple is asking fans to support Meals on Wheels, which helps deliver food to seniors.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply