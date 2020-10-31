Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least 3 firefighters were hurt and more than 190 responded to a massive fire at an auto shop in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the FDNY.
The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Atlantic and Autumn avenues in East New York.
The FDNY said hazmat crews were requested due to chemicals at the scene.
Three injured firefighters were hospitalized, officials said.
The cause of the fire is being investigated.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK:
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- New Video Shows Moment Sidewalk Collapsed Below Man Waiting At Bronx Bus Stop
- Gov. Cuomo Announces New Testing Plan For New York Schools In COVID-19 Hot Spots
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.