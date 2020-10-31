Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — At least 3 firefighters were hurt and more than 190 responded to a massive fire at an auto shop in Brooklyn on Saturday, according to the FDNY.

The fire started around 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Atlantic and Autumn avenues in East New York.

The FDNY said hazmat crews were requested due to chemicals at the scene.

Three injured firefighters were hospitalized, officials said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

