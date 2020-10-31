NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of cyclists demanding more space to walk and bike made their voices heard Saturday.
Cyclists from across New York City gathered in front of the mayoral residence at Gracie Mansion before taking their rally on various interborough routes.
They even dressed in costumes as they called on the city to create more space.
“And we’re going to get this done so that we can have, like the Manhattan and Waynesboro Bridge, one lane for bikes and one lane for pedestrians,” one cyclist said.
Their top demand is changes to bridges over the East River, where cyclists say they’re forced to share a narrow space with walkers.
Waynesboro Bridge?