PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A man has been arrested and charged with murder for the fatal shooting of a pregnant woman in Paterson.

The Passaic County prosecutor’s office says 30-year-old Donqua Thomas, of Paterson, was arrested Saturday.

The shooting happened Thursday afternoon at the Brooks-Sloate Terrace complex on Christina Place.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Thomas parked his vehicle near the victim’s apartment complex while she was out and waited there for over an hour and a half.

MORE — Witnesses: Pregnant Woman Shot, Killed In Paterson, New Jersey

When the victim got home, she parked next to Thomas’ vehicle and got out of her car. The prosecutor’s office says Thomas then shot her several times and drove off.

The 31-year-old victim, who was eight months pregnant, was taken to a local hospital. The victim delivered the baby, but died from her injuries a short time later.

The prosecutor’s office says the baby is healthy and in stable condition.

Neighbors told CBS2 that the victim had two other children and that the victim’s young daughter witnessed the shooting.

Thomas turned himself in to police Saturday afternoon. He is facing murder and weapons charges.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.