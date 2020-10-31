NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Preparations are underway for possible unrest in New York City on election night.
Some businesses have already boarded up in Manhattan, including Macy’s.
RELATED STORY: NYPD Prepares For Potential Election Day Protests Following Unrest During Summer Demonstrations
Now, the Guardians Angels say it’s increasing patrols to ensure public safety.
About 200 members of the volunteer crime prevention group will be on city streets, hoping to avoid vandalism and looting.
“We’re not gonna tolerate them coming for the property, the product or the people. If it means we’ve gotta put our bodies between them and the looters and the rioters, so be it. But someone’s gotta do it, and we don’t wanna see this happen all over again, as happened in the summer,” said Curtis Sliwa, president and founder of the Guardian Angels.
The NYPD has advised Midtown businesses to take extra security measures and some buildings have hired armed guards.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- Stimulus Package Update: Why Testing Language Is Holding Up Checks
- New York Requiring Out-Of-State Travelers To Test Negative For COVID-19 Before Arriving, Then Mandatory 3-Day Quarantine
- As COVID Pandemic Wears On, Struggling New Yorkers Consider Leaving Due To High Costs: ‘I Have To Give Up’
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.