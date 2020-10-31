NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for help finding a teenager with autism who is missing.
Jadeden Monroe, 15, was last seen at his home in Queens around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
According to police, Jadeden is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red pants and black sneakers, and carrying a gray and black book bag.
Anyone with any information on Jadeden’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
