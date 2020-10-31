Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, Missing child, Missing person, New York, NYPD, Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is asking for help finding a teenager with autism who is missing.

Jadeden Monroe, 15, was last seen at his home in Queens around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, Jadeden is 5’6″ tall and weighs about 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red pants and black sneakers, and carrying a gray and black book bag.

Jadeden Monroe, 15, was last seen at his home in Queens around 6:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. (credit: NYPD)

Anyone with any information on Jadeden’s whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply