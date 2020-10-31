Comments
ROCKVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A nursing home patient on Long Island got a window with a view during her granddaughter’s wedding ceremony.
Louisa Mattera and David Urban live in Pennsylvania, but they decided to a hold a coronavirus-safe wedding ceremony in Rockville.
The two exchanged vows in front of a window outside the Skilled Nursing and Rehabiliation center where Louisa’s grandmother, Kathy, safely sat behind the glass.
After the ceremony, they even took pictures with grandma.
