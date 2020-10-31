Campaign 2020Early Voting Underway In New York - Click Here To Find Your Early Voting Poll Site
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Long Island, New York, Rockville, Wedding

ROCKVILLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A nursing home patient on Long Island got a window with a view during her granddaughter’s wedding ceremony.

Louisa Mattera and David Urban live in Pennsylvania, but they decided to a hold a coronavirus-safe wedding ceremony in Rockville.

Louisa Mattera and David Urban live in Pennsylvania, but they decided to a hold a coronavirus-safe wedding ceremony outside the Long Island nursing home where Mattera’s grandmother lives. (Credit: CBS2)

The two exchanged vows in front of a window outside the Skilled Nursing and Rehabiliation center where Louisa’s grandmother, Kathy, safely sat behind the glass.

After the ceremony, they even took pictures with grandma.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.

Comments

Leave a Reply