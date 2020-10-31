NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a new testing plan that will allow schools in coronavirus hot spots to open.
Faculty, students and staff will all be tested.
Following initial testing, at least 25% of each school’s population will be tested weekly until they are no longer red or orange zones.
Schools in yellow zones will have to test 20% of the population.
The positivity rate must be 2% or lower for New York City schools to be open and 3% outside the city.
Friday, Mayor Bill de Blasio reported 514 new COVID-19 cases.
He says the city’s infection rate now stands at 1.57%.
