NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new quarantine rules for travelers entering New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.

In order to enter the state, travelers must have tested negative for the coronavirus within three days of arriving. Then, they must quarantine in New York for three days before taking another COVID-19 test to determine whether or not they can stop self-isolating.

“If you’re coming to the State of New York, within three days of arriving… you must have tested negative and have proof of a test,” Cuomo said on a conference call. “Once you arrive… you must quarantine for three days and then can take a test on the fourth day… if the test on the fourth day says you are negative then, you’re released from quarantine.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Travelers who test positive on the fourth day must remain in quarantine. Anyone who is not tested must remain in quarantine for 14 days, Cuomo said.

New Yorkers who are out of state for less than 24 hours will not need to be tested before returning. But, they must test negative no more than four days after returning.

“They do not need to take a test before getting on the plane to come back to New York,” said Cuomo.

MORE: Gov. Cuomo Announces New Testing Plan For New York Schools In COVID-19 Hot Spots

The new rules replace New York’s travel advisory list, which only required travelers from certain states to quarantine. However, Cuomo said the new rules will not apply to travelers from states that border New York.

New Jersey and Connecticut, which enforce the same travel advisory list, did not announce any changes to their policies.

MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK

You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.