By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Happy Halloween! It’s a chilly one today with temps only reaching the mid 40s. Expect plenty of sunshine though from start to finish.
It’s quiet, but cold for trick-or-treating this evening… temps in the low 40s under the spooky full “blue” moon. Then clouds begin to gradually increase through the overnight hours. Don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour before heading to sleep.
Sunday will be the milder half of the weekend, but rain will be moving in by late afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s, closer to normal for this time of year. It’s short lived though, as another cold front moves through at night. Monday will be chilly and windy behind it, with even a few flurries around.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- Gov. Cuomo Announces New Testing Plan For New York Schools In COVID-19 Hot Spots
- Police: Man Dies After Being Set On Fire In The Middle Of Brooklyn Street
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.