NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A child and a woman died after being struck by a vehicle in Queens on Friday.

Police say the driver is a 47-year-old woman who they believe just lost control of her car in Jamaica. At this time, she is not facing any charges in the apparent accident with devastating effects.

“Out of nowhere, they were walking and all of a sudden, the car came out of nowhere and hit them,” witness Sandra Havertong told CBS2’s Ali Bauman.

Police say the driver lost control at 164th Street off Jamaica Avenue around 5:30 p.m. and struck 8-year-old Jashanty Cole and 65-year-old Yuniang Cong. Police initially said Cong was 54.

“She was about to turn right, and then in one second, she smashed the post light right there, then the baby girl on the floor,” witness Jonathan Gonzalez said.

“I run outside and there’s a kid on the floor and there’s smoke coming from the hood of the car and there’s a lady up against the post,” witness Junior Armstrong said.

Horrified witnesses ran over to try to help.

“I don’t know who the lady was that died, but they had to pull her from under the car,” Havertong said.

“Everybody was around the baby,” witness Billy Bennett said.

“A lot of people, like, shaking, crying when they saw the baby, you know. It’s a child,” Gonzalez said.

First responders quickly arrived and shut the street down. Cell phone video shows loved ones crying and hugging behind an ambulance.

“It was emotional. We’re human. At the end of the day, we’re human,” Bennett said.

The two victims were rushed to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the driver stayed at the scene and do not suspect any criminality.

