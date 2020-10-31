NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Actress Scarlett Johansson and “Saturday Night Live” comedian Colin Jost have tied the knot.
The couple got married last weekend in a small ceremony, which they say followed pandemic guidelines.
Meals on Wheels America broke the news in an Instagram post Thursday.
View this post on Instagram
We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.
It shows the words “Jost married” over an image of the Staten Island Ferry.
The couple is asking fans to support Meals on Wheels, which helps deliver food to seniors.
MORE FROM CBS NEW YORK
- ‘Stimulus Package Would’ve Had To Be Passed In July, August’ To Impact Election, Pundit Says
- Gov. Cuomo Announces New Testing Plan For New York Schools In COVID-19 Hot Spots
- Police: Man Dies After Being Set On Fire In The Middle Of Brooklyn Street
You can get the latest news, sports and weather on our brand new CBS New York app. Download here.